Epstein’s Creepy Medical Cabal Unmasked in DOJ Files Bombshell

A newly surfaced image from the millions of recently released Epstein files horrifyingly depicts a surgery being performed in the infamous sex trafficker’s home.

The image, which The New York Times first published, appears to show a young female lying on Epstein’s dining room table, receiving 35 stitches in her head, reportedly from prominent New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Jess Ting.

An image shows a young woman receiving medical treatment at Epstein's apartment. Department of Justice

The scene is emblematic of the creepy medical cabal that the wealthy sex trafficker reportedly kept around him, some of whom were used to “keep his girls sexually fit.”

Email conversations within the approximately 3 million files released by the Department of Justice show that Epstein had a close relationship with many elite doctors, whom he relied on for private medical services.

Files reveal that he manipulated the women he was having sex with, many of them young and from overseas, with access to private healthcare and a string of medical procedures like liposuction, mole removal, or pelvic exams.

Donald Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files more than 35,000 times. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The financier kept medical practitioners on the books and available at all hours with lavish gifts and generous donations, with The New York Times alleging that “some of his doctors bent or broke the ethical rules of their profession.”

One of the doctors Epstein reportedly had a relationship with was Dr. Eva Dubin, founder of the breast cancer unit bearing her name at The Mount Sinai Hospital, whom Epstein dated throughout the 1980s. She is mentioned at least 1,500 times in the available files and was recommending doctors for him just months before he died in jail in New York.

In communications contained within the files, Dubin can be seen telling Epstein that she has renowned reconstructive surgery professor Dr. Jess Ting on standby, following an alleged vehicle accident that a Russian student was involved in on his private island of Little St. James.

An undated photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Howard Lutnick (in blue shirt) on Epstein's island in the Caribbean. DOJ

“[Redacted] fell off the atv and needs stitches in her forehead and an x-ray to insure no concussion... can you organize,” Epstein wrote to Dubin in 2012.

“Ok Jess Ting is standing by. Call me as soon as you land. I will go with you,” Dubin responded.

A medical ethicist told the Times that such a reckless decision was “breathtaking” and clearly not in the patient’s best interest.

An email from Eva Dubin to Epstein offering to help following the "accident." Department of Justice

Dubin told The Times that she provided medical referrals for friends, colleagues, and acquaintances throughout her career and that she “never witnessed, suspected, or had any knowledge of Mr. Epstein’s criminal conduct.”

Later documents show Dr. Ting advised a woman on a nose job and removed a cyst from Epstein’s shoulder. He reportedly visited Epstein’s notorious island in 2012 and received a $50,000 donation from the disgraced financier for his cancer research.

An email from Epstein claiming that the young Russian student with him had an accident on his island. Department of Justice

Ting denies the photo depicts him and told the Times that the patients he treated for Epstein were adults and that he never had any knowledge of illegal or potentially illegal activities.

Journalist E.J. Dickson, who has written about how Epstein’s medical team used to keep the women in his orbit “ready to be used for his purposes,” has said the late financier’s medical knowledge was pronounced.

“He had a tremendous, very expansive knowledge of sexual health,” she told Joanna Coles on The Daily Beast Podcast. ”He knew quite a bit about women’s sexual health and he would cite it very frequently."

That knowledge, coupled with the medical staff around him, adds to the decidedly unsettling nature of the medical equipment found on Epstein’s island.

Images released by the House Oversight Committee in December show that Epstein had a makeshift dentist studio set up on Little St. James, in a room adorned with weird male masks.

A dentist chair surrounded by masks in a room inside Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James estate. House Oversight Committee

The Department of Justice has effectively ruled that their obligations under the Epstein Transparency Act have been fulfilled, and President Donald Trump has claimed that their release exonerates him. But critics continue to allege that the government is withholding information about Epstein’s sex trafficking operations and the individuals involved with it.

House Oversight Democrats allege that potentially millions of files remain undisclosed and have called on the DOJ to release them.