Epstein’s Creepy Phone Logs Show Calls From Harvey Weinstein, Schoolgirls

The wife of billionaire Victoria’s Secret mogul Les Wexner was eager to speak to Jeffrey Epstein, as was disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, a “Mr. Cipriani,” and his former girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Abigail Wexner - wants to talk to you @ something private,” reads one handwritten note from 2005 contained in the latest release of court records on Friday related to the sex offender.

This week, the once-secret files have cast more light on Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex ring and network of powerful friends—and revisited his previously reported connections to powerful people like former President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Under Abigail’s note, someone jotted a list of other apparent callers to Epstein’s mansion, including “Jean Luc” (the French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel) and also wrote down a porn website called TonyaWorld.com, which in 2005 was advertising “Hot New Shemales Twice Monthly From All Around The World.”

In another memo, someone wrote “*INTEL* From Sgt. Dan Szarzewski” and added “could talk w/ Epstein knows him well. Info passed on to capt.” (The message appears to refer to a former Palm Beach deputy police chief and reveals no other context.)

A federal court has unsealed thousands of pages of confidential documents from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell since 2019, when the Miami Herald sued to make them public. The final batches of records are being posted to the docket this week and have sparked a media frenzy into the Epstein scandal.

On Friday, a collection of Epstein’s phone message pads—pulled from his trash by Palm Beach police investigating him for molesting girls—were among the records.

The pads indicated Les Wexner had called Epstein several times, and someone from his office left a message on at least one occasion.

In 2005, an Epstein staff took a call “from Wexner office” and said “Jim Lucas the head of the text department has answer on aircraft.”

Separate 2005 messages noted: “She had on the phone Mr. Harvey Weinstein” and “She had on the phone Mr. Cipriani,” who is likely Weinstein’s friend, restaurant magnate Giuseppe Cipriani, whose properties the film mogul used to prey on women. (Cipriani also appears in Epstein’s infamous rolodex.)

Meanwhile, Maxwell left a message (the year wasn’t listed) sharing that she had “not heard from Tom Ford,” apparently referring to the fashion designer who was listed in Epstein’s little black book along with his husband Richard Buckley.

Many of the messages appear to be from the girls that Epstein, Maxwell, and their assistants scheduled for sexualized massages at his Florida residence.

“Wants to know if she should bring her friend [REDACTED] with her tonight,” one note from 2003 states. Another phone message from 2005 says, “She is wondering if 2:30 is ok cuz she needs to stay in school.”

That year, a message from “Adriana” noted that someone had “canceled” and added “She would like to speak to you. I belive [sic] about college. Shoul [sic] I schedule any one else?”