CHEAT SHEET
SIGNS OF LIFE
Epstein’s ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell Traced to Brazil: Report
Ghislaine Maxwell—the close friend of Jeffrey Epstein who allegedly played a significant role in recruiting girls and young women for him to abuse—has reportedly been traced to the Brazilian riviera. Sky News reports Maxwell and fellow Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel may have both been at the Infinity Blue Resort and Spa in Santa Catarina at the same time. Brunel ran modeling agencies and also allegedly procured victims for Epstein. Sky News reports phone records gathered by a former U.S. police officer show that Brunel’s phone was traced to the resort, and that Maxwell’s phone was connected to a network in Santa Catarina at the same time. Sky visited the hotel but didn’t find either Brunel or Maxwell. The last reported sighting of Maxwell was in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, in August. Brunel hasn’t been seen since July 5, when he was pictured at the members-only Paris Country Club. Epstein killed himself on Aug. 10.