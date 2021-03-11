CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Mansion Sells at Huge Discount to Mystery Buyer
DARK PAST
Read it at CNN
Jeffrey Epstein’s seven-story mansion in Manhattan, the home where he allegedly engaged in countless illegal sex acts with underage girls, has been sold to a mystery bidder for well below its initial valuation. The asking price for the infamous home was set at $88 million—but, according to CNN, it was sold Tuesday for approximately $51 million. The funds from the sale will be handed over to the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, which has recently stalled payments because it was running low on money. “We are eager to resume issuing compensation offers as soon as possible,” said Esptein estate attorney Dan Weiner. It’s the first time one of Epstein’s homes has been sold since his jail cell death in August 2019.