Epstein’s Model Recruiter Is Mysteriously Found Dead

A professional model recruiter who arranged for Jeffrey Epstein to meet several young women has been found dead.

The body of Daniel Siad was found in his home in Colombes, a suburb of Paris, on Monday.

His cause of death is unclear. Nanterre Judicial Court deputy public prosecutor Marie-Céline Lawrysz confirmed the 69-year-old’s death to CNN on Wednesday, with an autopsy now due to be carried out.

Before his death, Siad told CNN that he did not know the women were being abused by Epstein. “I trusted him and believed this guy was a professional person,” he said.

“I never heard anything from anyone I introduced to him who came back to me that they had a bad situation. I believed this guy is a professional person.”

Siad’s name cropped up thousands of times in the Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice.

Among them, CNN reports, there are documents that show Epstein paid Siad tens of thousands of dollars.

There are messages too. In one, Siad wrote to the convicted child sex trafficker: “Cute French girl in Marrakesh… She said that she will (be) happy to meet you.”

Siad also said in correspondence in 2018 that he was on the hunt for a “good looking young assistant” for Epstein.

He also sent him an image of a woman saying that she had “potential” to be a “model” or “assistant,” and that she was “very polite.”

Epstein replied: “Too old.”