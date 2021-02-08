People Are Apparently Interested in Buying Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’: Report

Read it at Miami Herald
Jeffrey Epstein’s private lair in the Caribbean is nicknamed “Pedophile Island,” but that hasn’t kept potential buyers away. According to the Miami Herald, Little St. James, and another island owned by the late sex-trafficker’s estate, Great St. James, have received interest from several unnamed buyers. However, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands is currently in a legal dispute with Epstein’s estate over his property, including the islands. “No serious buyer is interested in signing a contract on a multimillion-dollar property that, because of the attorney general’s existing liens, cannot be sold to it,” Daniel Weiner, a lawyer working on behalf of Epstein’s estate, told the Herald.