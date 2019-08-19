Jeffrey Epstein’s Will Leaves $577 Million to Mysterious Trust

Jeffrey Epstein signed his last will and testament on Aug. 8—two days before the 66-year-old sex-offender killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell.

According to the document, which was first revealed by the New York Post, the mysterious money-manager left behind $577,672,654 in personal property.

Epstein is giving all of his property to the “acting Trustees of The 1953 Trust,” though the members of the trust weren’t named in the document.

The will names Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, as his sole relative “who would be entitled to share the estate if he had left no will.”

According to the probate petition, Epstein had $56.5 million in cash; $14.3 million in fixed income investments; $112.6 million in equities; and $194.9 million in hedge funds and private equity investments.

The financier recorded $18.5 million in “Aviation Assets, Automobiles and Boats,” while stating that “Fine Arts, Antiques, Collectibles, Valuables & Other Personal Property” are “subject to appraisal/valuation.”

Meanwhile, Epstein detailed the companies that hold the titles to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Florida and New York.

He listed 10,000 shares of Maple, Inc.—the Virgin Islands corporation that holds the title to his Manhattan townhouse—as worth $55.9 million.

Another 10,000 shares of Cypress, Inc., which owns his New Mexico ranch, are worth $17.2 million. His Palm Beach mansion, owned through 10,000 shares of Laurel Inc., is worth more than $12.3 million.

SCI JEP, a French company, holds the title to Epstein's seven units at the posh Paris building at 22 Avenue Foch. The document lists 999 shares worth $8.67 million.

Finally, the document details the companies that own his private islands.

The will includes 10,000 shares each of Poplar, Inc., which holds the title to Great St. James Island and is worth more than $22.49 million, and Nautilus, Inc., which owns the $63.87-million Little St. James Island.

The document directs the executors of the estate—Epstein’s longtime lawyers, Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn—to get $250,000 upon the completion of probate. In Aug. 15 court filings, Indyke and Kahn accepted their appointments and enlisted Virgin Islands law firm Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC as their attorneys.

Erika Kellerhals, another loyal Epstein lawyer who was named in tax documents for his charities, is a partner of the firm.