Jeffrey Tambor Leaves ‘Transparent’ After Allegations of Sexual Harassment

After multiple accusations of sexual harassment, actor Jeffrey Tambor has announced that he will not return as the main character in Amazon’s Transparent, Deadline reported on Sunday. “Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” Tambor, whose performance as a trans woman garnered multiple Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy. “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.” Tambor was accused by a former assistant of making lewd comments and propositioning her on multiple occasions. After those allegations, Transparent guest star Trace Lysette accused Tambor of making similar remarks, which she said in an Instagram post escalated to physical harassment on at least one occasion. After those allegations, Amazon commenced an investigation of Tambor’s behavior on set, which the actor maintains was never intentional. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set,” Tambor stated, “I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”
