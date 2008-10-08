Jellyfish Under the Skin

CHEAT SHEET
A Japanese and two American scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry today for discovering a fluorescent protein in jellyfish that can be used in medical research. Fair enough—anyone who discovers something useful in a jellyfish deserves a prize. The protein can be inserted into the DNA of lab animals and then tracked with an ultraviolet light, giving “researchers an instant way of monitoring processes that were previously invisible,” according to AFP. The breakthrough is not, however, very good news for the jellyfish—the scientists needed 10,000 of them to extract just a few grams of the precious liquid.