Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes Have Bonded Over Prison Ab Workouts
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BRYAN, TEXAS
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah has befriended disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a federal prison in Texas, according to People. Shah’s representative, Chris Giovanni, told the outlet, “They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change.” Shah was sent to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, following her guilty plea over her role in a telemarketing scam that took thousands of dollars from elderly and vulnerable individuals. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in November 2022 for defrauding investors. Giovanni said that Shah, 49, has been acting as a “very loving” mother toward Holmes, 38, after the biotech entrepreneur gave birth earlier this year. Holmes is also a student at Shah’s prison fitness class, called “Sha-mazing Abs.” Giovanni said, adding that Shah is apparently different from her onscreen persona, having taken an anger management course.