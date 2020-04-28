Jenji Kohan’s ‘Social Distance’ Anthology Series Set for Netflix
Jenji Kohan, the producer of Orange Is The New Black, is bringing a new anthology series called Social Distance to Netflix and the entire show will be filmed remotely, Deadline reports. Hilary Weisman Graham will be the script writer, Diego Velasco will direct, and Kohan, along with Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Weisman Graham, will executive produce. “Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance,” the producers said in a statement. “We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through—the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.”