Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad Roasted Her Over Arrest in Front of Barack Obama

Family keeps people humble. That’s even the case for high-profile families like the Bushes.

Jenna Bush Hager recounted how her father, former President George W. Bush, put her on blast about her past run-in with the law at a public event — and that worst of all, former President Barack Obama was there to witness it.

“I was with my parents which is always really hilarious because of the dynamic,” Bush Hager said as she discussed her weekend during the Monday episode of her show with Hoda Kotb, Today with Hoda & Jenna.

She said that while she was supposed to be the moderator at the event, her dad tried to turn it into a “one-hour roast.”

“I would give some insight here or there when I felt like I could, but other than that, he’d be like, ‘Yeah, OK Jenna, why don’t you tell everybody about the time you were arrested?’” the mother of three told Kotb.

Bush Hager laughed off the dig, which referred to the time she was busted trying to purchase alcohol underage with someone else’s ID. She insisted her father’s joking was ultimately “fun and funny.”

His antics, however, didn't go unnoticed by one of the event’s A-list guests.

“President Obama was there so we got to see him for a little bit…And he was like, ‘How do you do that? Why do you come to do this?’ Because he must have seen some of the roasting. And he said, ‘This must be hard for you,’ and I said, ‘Yes it is.’”

This isn’t the first time Bush Hager has acknowledged her history with law enforcement. In a November 2023 episode of the morning show, she recalled being caught drinking as a minor and said the first cocktail she loved was a wine cooler.