Jenna Ortega Deleted Twitter After Receiving AI Child Porn of Herself
‘TERRIFYING’
Jenna Ortega is getting candid about the disturbing reason she left Twitter (now X). Ortega made the revelation in a podcast interview with the New York Times promoting her starring role in the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film sequel. “Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong,” Ortega said regarding the prominence of AI. Ortega would rather the technology be used for “beautiful” things like advancements in medicine. In addition to those pornographic images, the actress says the first DM she received at 12 was a photo of a man’s privates. These experiences led her to delete her account years ago. “It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable… So one day I just woke up, and I thought, Oh, I don’t need this anymore. So I dropped it,” Ortega added.