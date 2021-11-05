Infamous ‘White and Blond’ Capitol Rioter Lashes Out After Sentencing: I’m Going to Jail for Tweeting
‘TREATED LIKE CRAP’
The Capitol rioter who infamously tweeted that she’d never go to jail because she’s white and blond has lashed out after she was sent to prison. On Thursday, Texas real-estate agent Jenna Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in jail after she was charged with a single count of protesting in a Capitol building. Her case received a lot of attention due to her tweet from March that said: “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail... Sorry to rain on your hater parade.” However, she’s clearly not learned her lesson to never tweet. On Thursday evening, hours after her sentencing, she tweeted to the people ridiculing her: “You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone.” The rioter also told WUSA9 in an interview: “I think that everybody should be able to tweet without being persecuted and treated like crap.”