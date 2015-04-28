Jenner Jokes About Golfing With Breasts

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Bruce Jenner meant it when he told Diane Sawyer: “We have to keep our sense of humor about this.” TMZ reports Jenner’s documentary series about his transition to become a woman will be full of serious moments but also some jokes, like him explaining how difficult it is to learn to golf with breasts. “There will be a happy medium,” a production source said. “Bruce has a great sense of humor and it will be showcased. But the show will deal with the very serious issues Bruce is committed to showing.” The cosmetic aspect of Jenner’s transformation reportedly will also be shown.