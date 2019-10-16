CHEAT SHEET
Jennifer Aniston Sets New World Record for Fastest to Reach One Million Instagram Followers
It’s “The One Where Jennifer Aniston Broke Instagram.” The 50-year-old actress joined the photo-sharing app on Tuesday and announced her arrival with a selfie with her Friends co-stars, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.
She captioned the wholesome snap, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.” Within hours, Aniston had essentially broken Instagram thanks to an influx of new followers that caused her account to crash. Now, Guinness World Records confirms that she set a new record for fastest time to reach one million followers, hitting the milestone in just 5 hours and 16 minutes.
The star beat out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the title. The royals previously held the record when they created the @sussexroyal account in April and racked up one million followers in 5 hours and 45 minutes. After just one day on the ’Gram, Jen is rapidly approaching the Sussex account’s total follower count of 9.7 million followers. As of Wednesday afternoon, Aniston had amassed 8.7 million followers. The Friends reunion selfie that started it all has a whopping 10.2 million likes—meaning Aniston can officially add “Instagram influencer” to her lengthy resume.