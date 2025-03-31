Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Her Hopes for ‘White Lotus’ Finale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For all the benefits of longer, sunnier spring days, there’s one major drawback to the warmth: the return of pest season. This year, however, you don’t have to stress about pests. Keeping bugs at bay is easier—and more eco-friendly—than ever with Dr. Killigan’s new Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit.

Dr. Killigan’s is a pioneer in do-it-yourself, eco-friendly pest control, helping millions of homes ward off unwanted insects without the risks associated with more common chemical pesticides. The brand’s new at-home solution sets a higher standard in safety, sustainability, and affordability. The Six Feet Under: Barricade kit features only EPA-approved ingredients and leverages a unique, proprietary method that uses soybean oil and botanical nanotechnology to kill and repel insects without negatively affecting your home.

Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit Price reflects household size under 2,500 sq ft Buy At Dr. Killigan’s $ 50

All you have to do is apply the formula around the perimeter of your home—a one-time, ten-minute process—and you’ll have a powerful, invisible barrier in place to (literally) stop pests in their tracks.

No more need to open your wallet for an exterminator. Plus, the brand boasts that the kit can provide up to 90 days of protection against the most common household insects, including ants, cockroaches, and beetles, meaning you won’t have to sacrifice your long-term comfort while saving some dollars (and the planet).