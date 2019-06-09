Jennifer Dulos’ Estranged Husband Hires Alex Jones’ Lawyer in Possible Homicide Case

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, has hired the same lawyer who represents Infowars founder Alex Jones. Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Dulos’ attorney, Norman Pattis, is representing Jones for promoting claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones has argued through his attorney that he was suffering from psychosis when he made the false claims. Pattis has previously represented other high-profile clients, such as Anna Gristina, the infamous “Soccer Mom Madam” who pleaded guilty to running a multi-million dollar Upper East Side brothel catering to some of the richest men in the world.

Pattis’ hiring comes as police continue the search for Jennifer Dulos possible remains. Connecticut cops have repeatedly searched a Hartford landfill, but have yet to find her body. Jennifer has been missing since May 24, and police are treating the case as a homicide. Pattis told the Hartford Courant: “Trial by innuendo has convicted my client. We will opt for a trial by jury.’’ Pattis will appear at Dulos’ next court date on June 11.