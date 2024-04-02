Jennifer Garner Mourns Dad’s Death in Touching Tribute: ‘Today Is for Gratitude’

William John Garner, a chemical engineer for Union Carbide and the father of Jennifer Garner, died on Saturday afternoon, the actress said. He was 85.

Jennifer Garner, 51, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her father’s memory on Monday.

“We were with him, singing ‘Amazing Grace’ as he left us,” she said, joking, “(did we carry him across or scare him away – valid question.)

“While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners,” she continued. “Today is for gratitude.”

The Golden Globe-winning Alias actress shared photos of her family, showing herself as a young girl cozying up to her father. Included in the carousel was also a video clip from a Capital One credit card commercial starring her and her father, who got to deliver the company’s signature tagline.

“We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith,” she wrote, adding that her family was grateful “to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope,” whom she said helped extend her father’s lifespan.

“There is so much to say about my dad—my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us—but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was,” Garner said, “as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

Garner’s parents celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in January, according to another post on her Instagram. The couple, William and Patricia, share two other daughters, Susannah and Melissa.