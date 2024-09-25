Jennifer Lawrence Endorses Kamala Harris Over Abortion Rights
‘WOMEN ARE DYING’
Jennifer Lawrence is throwing her support behind Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. “Abortion is literally on the ballot,” Lawrence said in an interview with People published Tuesday. “I'm voting for Kamala Harris because I think she's an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights,” Lawrence told the magazine. In addition to advocating for Harris, the Hunger Games actress is also producing two documentaries that highlight the importance of women’s rights. One of the films, Bread and Roses, takes a look at women living under Taliban leadership in Afghanistan. The second, Zurawski v Texas, takes place stateside and explains why abortion access is paramount. “Women are dying,” Lawrence said. This isn’t the first time the Oscar winner has gotten political. Back in 2020, Lawrence said her Kentucky upbringing made her “a little Republican” on the Absolutely Not podcast. But according to Lawrence, Donald Trump “changed everything.”