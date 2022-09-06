Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Own Miscarriages
OPENING UP
Hollywood darling Jennifer Lawrence suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son Cy in February, she revealed to Vogue, reflecting on the current political climate and a future with fewer options for women during pregnancy. The Hunger Games star shared that her first pregnancy happened in her early 20s, for which she 100 percent intended to get an abortion. Instead, she had a “miscarriage alone in Montreal.” The second miscarriage happened after she was married and while shooting Don’t Look Up. It was a pregnancy she desperately wanted to succeed, but ended in a surgical procedure to remove the tissue from her uterus. Lawrence shared that she had a “very fortunate pregnancy,” but even then, it was difficult and ever changing. The recent reversal of Roe v. Wade made her emotional, as she empathizes with the impossible situation facing women forced through unwanted pregnancies with limited options.