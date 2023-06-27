J. Law Responds to Rumor Liam Hemsworth Cheated on Miley With Her
‘ARE YOU SATISFIED?’
Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight on a longstanding rumor that she had “a secret fling” with her Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth behind his then-partner Miley Cyrus’ back. While playing a game called “Plead the Fifth” on a Monday episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Oscar winner if she wanted to address the speculation. “I would love to,” she said. “Not true, total rumor.” Lawrence went on to say that while she and Hemsworth had “kissed one time,” the hookup had occurred “years” after he and Cyrus had broken up. Responding to the allegation that Cyrus had then gone on to shade her in the music video for her hit single Flowers, Lawrence said she assumed “it was just a coincidence” that the singer had donned a golden gown similar to the one she had worn to the Hunger Games premiere more than a decade ago. Lawrence then turned to the audience, joking, “Are you satisfied?”