Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 2-Year Engagement

Read it at Page Six
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split, Page Six reports. The A-list pair had dated for four years, becoming engaged in 2019 and cancelling a planned wedding twice. They own several pieces of property together and have started several high-profile business ventures in tandem, including an attempt to buy the New York Mets. The reasons for the breakup are not yet clear. The singer and actor is in the Dominican Republic shooting her upcoming film, while the baseball player is in Miami preparing for the upcoming season.