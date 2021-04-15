Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Call Off Their Engagement
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced Thursday morning that they had called off their engagement, just weeks after denying they had broken up.
In a joint statement to NBC’s Today, they wrote, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Yet, Rodriguez bizarrely had posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon a video with Coldplay’s “Fix You” blaring in the background, while filming photos on display in his house of him and Lopez, and their respective children. The clip ended on a framed photo of their names written inside a heart in the sand, with Rodriguez tagging Lopez in the post.
Rumblings the powerhouse couple had split emerged back in March after the former MLB superstar was rumored to have had a fling with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. But Lopez and Rodriguez quickly stamped out the reports, declaring they were “working through some things” but hadn’t broken up.
Yet, this week Lopez was spotted without her estimated 15-carat diamond engagement ring, which Rodriguez had proposed with in March 2019. She was also reportedly getting close to her Shotgun Wedding co-star Lenny Kravitz.