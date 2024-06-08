Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck List $60M Dream Home: Report
MOVING ON
Fans, who have long speculated that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage was on shaky ground, may be vindicated. According to TMZ, the couple listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion that they bought just a year ago. The couple bought the dream home in May 2023, but it wasn’t long before they were trying to sell it, according to a source close to the situation that spoke to TMZ. The outlet previously reported that the couple were not even living together in the home, as Affleck was spotted leaving a different home in Brentwood on multiple occasions. The couple is looking to sell the home for $65 million, which would mean, after broker’s fees and taxes, a pretty big haircut. The couple’s broker, Santiago Arana of The Agency, has been showing the home for two weeks, but has yet to find a buyer. Lopez is also reportedly looking to buy a new home, according to TMZ.