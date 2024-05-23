Jennifer Lopez Confronted by Reporter About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Lopez did not appear pleased after a reporter asked the question on everybody’s lips: whether the rumors of her impending divorce from Ben Affleck are really true. In footage posted by American Spanish-language entertainment news show El Gordo y La Flaca, Lopez is seen during an appearance in Mexico City for her new Netflix film, Atlas, on Wednesday. The unidentified reporter can be heard asking about the rumors, before they are shut down by the emcee. “OK we’re not doing that,” they can be heard saying. Though Lopez initially flashes a smile, she then turns directly to the reporter, stares them down, and says, “you know better than that.” Whispers of the pair’s split has intensified in recent weeks. She appeared at the Atlas premiere solo on Tuesday, while Affleck was spotted grabbing dinner with friends at Santa Mocia hotspot, Giorgio Baldi. Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring on Saturday, but neither of the pair have confirmed a breakup. They were seen for the first time together in over a month last week.