Jennifer Lopez Dismisses ‘Silliness’ of Super Bowl Halftime Show Criticism
Jennifer Lopez shrugged off criticism of her Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira as “silliness” on Saturday and said she is more worried about teaching young girls to stand up for themselves than giving any thought to those who claim the show was “too sexy.” “Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” Lopez told Variety. “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in,” she was quoted as saying. The show, which saw both Lopez and Shakira proudly embrace their Latin roots and featured belly dancing, salsa dancing, and pole dancing, was criticized by some viewers as being “too sexy” and not family friendly. But Lopez said the show gave “so many beautiful things” to viewers all over the world. “The message of standing up for yourself, being a women—that’s what I want to pass on to little girls—everything about you—be proud of it,” she said.