J. Lo Ditches Autograph Signing After Being Asked About Diddy

Jennifer Lopez seems very sick of all the talk about her ex, and I don’t mean Ben Affleck.

J. Lo walked out of an autograph signing at AFI Fest 2024 when someone in the crowd asked her if she had “any comments about Diddy and the allegations,” according to the US Mirror. The tabloid reported that the singer left immediately, despite fans' pleas that she stay.

Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs dated between 1999 and 2001. She has previously described their relationship as “tumultuous” and in 2003, told Vibe that they split because of his cheating.

“I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night,” she said. “I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

What she hasn’t done is publicly acknowledge the allegations against Diddy, currently in jail awaiting trial on sweeping sex abuse charges.

Prosecutors believe the mogul threatened and coerced the women in his orbit into participating in days-long orgies, often leveraging the footage he took as blackmail. They also believe he subjected many of these women to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse. Since his arrest, new allegations—of rape, sexual assault, drugging, and beyond—have continued to pile up.

The case against Diddy picked up in the spring, after CNN published leaked security tape that showed the rapper brutally beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Since then, many of Diddy’s other exes have spoken out against him, but not Lopez. Though tabloid sources claimed the Cassie footage “disgusted” her, J. Lo was silent on the subject and has stayed that way.

Which probably shouldn’t be a surprise: Even in May, the sources were saying that “Jen is not going to address the accusations or take time to talk about them because it is not her story to tell.” If an interviewer brought it up, she would “cross that path as and when it happens, but she won’t address it publicly and will not put herself in that conversation on purpose.“