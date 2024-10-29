Disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly so obsessed with having “hot young” girls at his parties that organizers were told not to admit anyone who weighed more than 140 pounds.

The rule was so strict that party organizers kept scales in their cars in case they needed to do a “weigh-in,” although they were allowed go a little over “if a girl was really tall,” an unnamed organizer told the New York Post.

The official parties, which were tied to major events like the Super Bowl and the MTV Music Awards, often devolved into sex-fueled after parties called “freak offs” that federal prosecutors say were the site of widespread sexual abuse.

On Sept. 17, Combs was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering for allegedly forcing women to participate in “freak-offs” that sometimes lasted for days.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' is being held in federal prison until his sex-trafficking trial begins in May 2025. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

He allegedly drugged them, beat them, filmed them without their consent and threatened to ruin their careers, saying he would release explicit footage of them if they didn’t comply, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office.

More than 150 alleged victims—many of them men and boys—have since come forward, and lawyers have filed more than two dozen civil suits against Combs, 54. One woman said she was just 13 when Combs allegedly drugged and raped her at a “freak off.”

Combs and his lawyers have repeatedly denied the accusations.

The party organizer who spoke to the Post confirmed that she and the other organizers never asked female guests how old they were.

“It was don’t ask, don’t tell,” she said. “At the time, I was really young myself, and I honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws.”

Female guests couldn’t have any “flab” or cellulite, couldn’t be overly pierced or tattooed, and all had to have long hair, the organized continued. They also had to wear high stiletto shoes and short party dresses, and their cleavage had to be showing.

“I never stayed around for the freak offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people,” the source said.

Combs' trial is set to begin May 5, 2025. Until then, he’s bunking with convicted crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.