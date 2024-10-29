Diddy Accused of Sex Assault on Boy, 10, After Spiking Soda

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of spiking a 10-year-old boy’s soda and sexually assaulting him during an “audition” at a New York hotel, according to a new lawsuit.

The rap mogul also faces claims that he and a bodyguard sexually abused a 17-year-old male teenager who was auditioning for his reality show Making the Band.

The two new claims are among more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct being faced by Combs, who is behind bars in Brooklyn, New York, after being refused bail.

The incident involving the young boy from California, named in the suit only as “John Doe,” happened in 2005 after the aspiring rapper and actor met Combs through a consultant hired by his parents.

The boy told Combs he would “do anything” to be a star, says the complaint, before the music tycoon allegedly gave him a soda spiked with drugs, pushed him down, and forced him to perform oral sex.

A report from Reuters says that the boy lost consciousness. When he woke up he felt sore and his pants were undone, it continued. The boy said he cried and asked for his parents. The lawsuit contends that Combs told him he would hurt them “badly” if the child disclosed what happened.

The 17-year-old claimed he was forced to perform oral sex on Combs and his bodyguard in 2008 as a “test” of how much he wanted to make it in the music business, says the complaint, which adds that he failed the audition because he was deemed “untrustworthy due to his reservations about performing oral sex on his bodyguard.”

The new civil lawsuits were filed on Monday at New York state court by attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims to represent 150 victims of abuse by Combs.

The embattled ‘Bad Boy’ rap producer, 54, emphatically denies all the charges.

“The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” his lawyers said in a statement.

Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and sex trafficking charges. His trial is set for May 5, 2025.