Jennifer Lopez Goes Ringless in New Instagram Video

    Alarm bells are ringing after Jennifer Lopez was spotted on Instagram not sporting the diamond wedding ring she received from her two-time Oscar-winner hubby, Ben Affleck. According to TMZ, in a video posted to Lopez's JLO Beauty account, where she’s promoting her skincare set, the singer had a noticeably bare left hand. The ring’s absence only adds fuel to a growing fire of speculation that the two are heading for Splitsville. Bolstering this claim is the fact that the couple listed the colossal Los Angeles mansion they share for a whopping $65 million last month. The pair began dating in 2021 after they dated and broke off an engagement two decades prior after they met on the set of the critically panned film Gigli. They wed in July 2022 in Las Vegas and had a lavish wedding the next month in Savannah, Georgia. This is Affleck’s second marriage and Lopez’s third.

