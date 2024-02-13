JLo Says Ayo Edebiri Tearfully Apologized for Resurfaced Podcast Comments
‘SHE WAS MORTIFIED’
Ayo Edebiri is once again the internet’s favorite unproblematic Irish princess. Jennifer Lopez has revealed that Edebiri offered her a heartfelt apology after some of the Bottoms actress’ critical comments about her resurfaced ahead of their joint Saturday Night Live appearance earlier this month. In a Variety interview published Tuesday, Lopez said Edebiri had been “mortified” but “very sweet”—and visibly emotional. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things,” Lopez recalled. “She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’” On a 2020 episode of the podcast Scam Goddess, Edebiri had agreed with host Laci Mosley that Lopez’s career was “one long scam” and accused her of not singing her own songs. “It’s funny,” Lopez added. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”