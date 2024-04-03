Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Gets a New Name After Canceled Shows
REMIX
Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming tour has got a new name after seven dates were unceremoniously scrubbed from the schedule amid reports of poor ticket sales. When J.Lo announced her first tour in five years back in February, it was originally titled “This Is Me… Now,” tying in with her latest album and its accompanying pair of self-funded movies. Now some of the listings for the shows identify the tour as “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits,” apparently indicating that the performances will be broader in scope than her latest releases. Variety, which reported on the new tour name appearing for shows scheduled in Palm Springs and Inglewood, noted last month that the seven canceled dates appeared to come as large numbers of tickets were unsold for the other dates. Some listings are still displaying the original tour name and neither Lopez’s representatives nor Live Nation, the company producing the tour, responded to the outlet’s requests for comments on the apparent rebrand.