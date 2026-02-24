Newsom’s Hollywood Wife Issues Scathing Trump Diss After SOTU Snub

Jennifer Siebel Newsom delivered a brutal swipe at President Donald Trump after the U.S. women’s hockey team rejected his invitation to the State of the Union.

Fresh from their Olympic gold over Canada, the women’s hockey team turned Trump down on Monday after the 79-year-old president joked on a call to the men’s hockey team that he’d face impeachment if he didn’t also invite the women’s team.

Siebel Newsom, 51, who is married to California Governor and Trump foe Gavin Newsom, 58, applauded the women’s team’s decision in an X post while hitting back at Trump’s locker-room talk.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump joked on a call with the U.S. men's hockey team, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” adding, “I think if I didn’t do that, I do believe I probably would be impeached.” Jennifer Siebel Newsom/X

“Clearly they prefer arenas where women are actually respected!” the actress and documentary filmmaker wrote. “As they should. 👏”

Siebel Newsom is a longtime advocate for women’s rights. The filmmaker, who in 2022 accused disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a hotel room in 2005, directed the award-winning 2011 documentary Miss Representation, which explored the under-representation of women in positions of power and influence in the U.S.

She is also the founder and CEO of film production company Girls Club Entertainment, which develops independent films with a focus on empowering women.

In recent months, Siebel Newsom, 51, has taken on a more visible role beside her husband, Gavin Newsom, 58, who is widely seen as a likely 2028 presidential contender. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Siebel Newsom, who previously dated George Clooney, made headlines in November for her savage takedown of the president, when she called him the “exact opposite of what real strength looks like.”

Trump made his boorish remark during a phone call with the men’s hockey team on Sunday, facilitated by FBI Director Kash Patel, who was partying with the team in their locker room following their win over Canada. Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams beat Canada in the Olympic finals.

The president congratulated the men’s team on their triumph before inviting them to attend his address at the Capitol.

The president invited the U.S. men’s hockey team to the State of the Union after FBI Director Kash Patel facilitated a call with him while partying with the team in Milan, Italy. William Turton/Kash Patel

“I just told my people 10 minutes ago, we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night,” Trump said, adding that he wanted to “send a military plane or something,” to pick the players up.

He proceeded to quip, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.”

“I think if I didn’t do that, I do believe I probably would be impeached,” he added. Players could be seen and heard laughing in response, including Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. and whose mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, is a player development consultant for the women’s team.

On Monday, the women’s team said it was declining Trump’s invitation.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

“They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment,” the spokesperson added.