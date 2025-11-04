Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Wife Steals His Crown With Utterly Brutal New Trump Takedown

Jennifer Siebel Newsom unleashed on President Donald Trump as her husband, California Gov. and serial Trump troll Gavin, looked on proudly.

Newsom was speaking at a press conference on Monday when the topic turned to Trump.

California’s first partner, who is also a documentary filmmaker, was quick to reveal her extreme feelings about the 79-year-old, who has been critical of her husband.

“I will tell you right now, I will not raise my children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader,” Siebel Newsom, 51, said to a sea of cheering and applause.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at Belvedere Middle School in Los Angeles on October 8, 2025 as his wife Jennifer Siebel-Newsom looks on. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“Nor that he is what the leader of our great country should behave like. I won’t raise them to think his terror enables his power and that his greed equals success. He is the exact opposite of what real strength looks like.”

Siebel Newsom, whose acting résumé includes Mad Men, said it was important that she and her husband teach their four children to speak up and ask an adult for help if they see someone being bullied and to “always, always” tell the truth.

“Maybe if Donald Trump’s parents had taught him any of these lessons, they wouldn’t be in this mess,” she said, to loud laughter.

Siebel Newsom, who once dated George Clooney, had not finished sticking the boot into the president.

“On the contrary, Trump is enriching his immediate family and cronies. He is stripping away our rights and our democracy. When he knows he’s going to lose, he cheats. When the game isn’t rigged for him, he rigs it himself.”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Montana Tessa Siebel Newsom, and Gavin Newsom attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue

“Donald Trump’s never accepted ‘no’ for an answer. He’s a con artist, a predator, a malignant narcissist in chief, and the worst president in our nation’s history.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The governor was also firing off insults at Trump on Monday, saying he had “betrayed” his own voters.

Speaking to YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, Newsom took aim at Trump’s extravagant Halloween party held at Mar-a-Lago in the middle of a government shutdown.

“A Roaring Twenties Great Gatsby Halloween Party where he’s posting this hours before 42 million people will not have new money for food during the holidays,” Newsom said.

“During Thanksgiving. It’s vulgar. There’s a reason people are putting Marie Antoinette memes up of Trump. Let them eat cake. Because that’s how this feels... He’s betraying his own voters. The word ‘betrayal’ is a word we need to use more often about Donald Trump. He’s turned his back on his own voters.”