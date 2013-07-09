Jenny McCarthy May Host ‘The View’

CHEAT SHEET
Who does one choose to replace Joy Behar? A former Playboy model, logically. Jenny McCarthy is in serious talks to replace the 70-year-old comedian on the hosting panel of The View next season, the first in the show’s 17-year history that Behar will not be a part of. The deal’s not set in stone yet, but McCarthy has reportedly been turning down other work that conflicts with a View gig next year. Next season of The View will also be the last for the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, who is retiring from television in spring 2014.