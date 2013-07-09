CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Jenny McCarthy May Host ‘The View’

    Singled Out

    Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

    Who does one choose to replace Joy Behar? A former Playboy model, logically. Jenny McCarthy is in serious talks to replace the 70-year-old comedian on the hosting panel of The View next season, the first in the show’s 17-year history that Behar will not be a part of. The deal’s not set in stone yet, but McCarthy has reportedly been turning down other work that conflicts with a View gig next year. Next season of The View will also be the last for the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, who is retiring from television in spring 2014.

    Read it at The View