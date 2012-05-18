Jenny McCarthy Posing Nude in ‘Playboy’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at E! News
Before she turns the big 4-0, Jenny McCartney is posing nude for Playboy nearly 20 years after the first time she appeared naked in the magazine. McCarthy, who stripped down in 1993 and was later named Playmate of the Year, will appear on the cover of Playboy’s July/August double issue with a racy nude photo spread inside. The host of NBC’s reality show Love in the Wild told E! News she wasn’t the least bit nervous: “All I wanted to do [when she began in the industry] was work with my clothes on, and now I just hope to get them off!”