Nurse Who Treated Boris Johnson Says It Was the ‘Most Surreal Experience of Her Life’
One of the nurses who was personally thanked by Boris Johnson after her care pulled him back from the brink of death has described her treatment of the British prime minister as the “most surreal time in her life,” according to her parents. New Zealander Jenny McGee and Luis Pitarma from Portugal were praised by Johnson for sitting at his bedside for days when, as he phrased it in a Facebook video, “things could have gone either way.” Johnson was discharged from hospital in London on Sunday, a week after being admitted to be treated for coronavirus. McGee’s parents told TVNZ: “It really wasn’t until he was out of intensive care until she actually told us... She said she had just had a most surreal time in her life, something she will never forget. And that she had been taking care of Boris.” McGee has already returned to St Thomas Hospital and is working the overnight shift, according to her brother Rob. He told TVNZ: “We are all so proud of Jen, and what she’s been doing. Not just for Boris, but for every patient she looks after.”