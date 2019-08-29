Read it at CNN
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back at work after completing chemotherapy for his stage 4 pancreatic cancer, CNN reported Thursday. In a video statement for viewers of the show, Trebek said his chemo treatments are “over” and he was “on the mend.” A show spokeswoman confirmed that season 36 production was underway, and is slated to start airing on Sept. 9. “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,” Trebek reportedly said in the video. In March, Trebek announced his diagnosis—but said he would “keep working” and “beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”