    ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek: My Chemotherapy Is ‘Over’ and I'm Back at Work

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Gregg DeGuire/Getty

    Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back at work after completing chemotherapy for his stage 4 pancreatic cancer, CNN reported Thursday. In a video statement for viewers of the show, Trebek said his chemo treatments are “over” and he was “on the mend.” A show spokeswoman confirmed that season 36 production was underway, and is slated to start airing on Sept. 9. “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,” Trebek reportedly said in the video. In March, Trebek announced his diagnosis—but said he would “keep working” and “beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

    Read it at CNN