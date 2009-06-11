Jeremiah Wright Blames the Jews

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Is Jeremiah Wright jealous of the attention that James von Brunn has been getting, or something? President Obama’s former preacher has blamed “them Jews” for his falling out with the president. After a sermon on Thursday night, Wright said "Them Jews ain't going to let him talk to me. I told my baby daughter that he'll talk to me in five years when he's a lame duck, or in eight years when he's out of office. … They will not let him to talk to somebody who calls a spade what it is." He went on to say “"Ethnic cleansing is going on in Gaza. Ethnic cleansing (by) the Zionist is a sin and a crime against humanity, and they don't want Barack talking like that because that's anti-Israel.”