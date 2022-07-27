Texas Man Charged With Stabbing Grandma 50 Times—34 Years Later

Read it at GoErie
Jeremy Brock has long been a suspect in the death of his grandmother, 76-year-old Helen Vogt, who was stabbed more than 50 times at her home in Erie, Pennsylvania, in 1988. This week, thanks to advances in DNA testing, he was charged with her murder. Brock, now 55, was arrested in Texas after investigators re-analyzed the DNA they found at the crime scene three decades ago and compared it to his samples collected months after the crime. Authorities say the motive was money: A briefcase that contained cash and bonds, along with credit cards and a diamond ring, were missing from the home, which had no sign of forced entry.