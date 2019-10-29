CHEAT SHEET
IT’S ON
Britain Heading for December Election After Labour Leader Gives His Backing
Britain looks set to have a general election in December after the opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he’ll support Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposals for one. Corbyn had been holding out on backing an election until the risk of a “no-deal” Brexit had been removed, but the Labour leader said his conditions have “now been met” after the European Union agreed to extend the original Halloween deadline to the end of January 2020. The government published a bill Tuesday calling for an election on Dec. 12, but that date could be changed though amendments from opposition parties when the bill is debated later Tuesday. Corbyn told his shadow ministers Tuesday morning: “We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31 January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking ‘no-deal’ off the table has now been met... We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”