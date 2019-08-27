CHEAT SHEET

    LINSANITY

    Jeremy Lin Leaves NBA for China’s Beijing Shougang Ducks

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Jeremy Lin is leaving the NBA and moving to the Beijing Shougang Ducks, the Chinese team announced Tuesday. Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, has struggled to find his footing in the American league after becoming a breakout star with the New York Knicks in 2012. After the ‘Linsanity’ died down, he was shuffled between several NBA teams before winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season. Despite his team’s successful season, Lin’s uneven performance meant he struggled to find his next team. While speaking in Taiwan last month, he described feeling abandoned by the NBA. “Every year it gets harder,” Lin said during the emotional appearance. He remains a beloved player in China, where basketball is widely watched. “Jeremy joining the Beijing Ducks men’s basketball shows his confidence in us and is an honour, we sincerely welcome him,” said Ducks club chairman Qin Xiaowen.

