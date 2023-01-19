Jeremy Renner Heard Screaming on 911 Call From Accident

CHEAT SHEET
Audio of the 911 call from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident reveals the actor was screaming in pain for 15 minutes while a Good Samaritan neighbor desperately summoned help, TMZ reports. The neighbor who found the Hawkeye star told dispatchers that he was bleeding heavily and that his breaths were getting shorter and shorter after a Snowcat ran over him and crushed his torso. Renner, 52, was released from the hospital this week and tweeted that he watched the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown at his Nevada home.