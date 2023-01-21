Jeremy Renner Says He Suffered ‘30 Plus Broken Bones’ In Snowplow Accident
IRON MAN
Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplow accident. The 52-year-old, a two-time Oscar nominee who is well known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was hospitalized with serious injuries on January 1 after he was accidentally run over by a snowplow while trying to help a family member. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.” A number of his celebrity friends, including Heidi Klum and his Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth shared well wishes on Renner’s Instagram post.