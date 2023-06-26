Hollywood Honcho Roasts Meghan Markle After Spotify Flop: ‘Not a Great Talent’
OUCH
United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer, who runs one of the biggest talent agencies in the world, wasn’t surprised to see Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal run dry. “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told Semafor over the weekend. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.” Markle and Prince Harry signed a podcasting deal with Spotify back in 2020 estimated to be worth $20 million. The only content to come out of the agreement was Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, which came under scrutiny earlier this month when it was alleged to have featured fake interviews. Podnews reported that it heard via multiple sources that the show’s interviews were done by Markle’s staffers, only for her recorded questions to be edited in after the fact.