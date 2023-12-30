Jermaine Jackson’s Reps Drop Him After Rape Lawsuit

CHEAT SHEET
Jermaine Jackson has been dropped by his talent managers after being hit with a lawsuit by a woman who says he raped her in 1988. “We have a zero-tolerance policy concerning these matters,” Artists Management Agency President Michael Pellegrino told The New York Times. “We wish him well but we must feel comfortable about who we represent and unfortunately at this moment we must take in consideration our other clients who do not feel comfortable with the current allegations.” Rita Barrett alleges that Jackson barged into her home and sexually assaulted her; he has not responded to the lawsuit, which was filed under an about-to-expire law that gives accusers a one-year window to press claims outside the statute of limitations.