STATUS QUO
Former Penn State Football Coach Jerry Sandusky Resentenced to 30 to 60 Years in Prison
Former Penn State football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky was resentenced Friday to 30 to 60 years in prison, a Pennsylvania judge ruled. That’s the same sentence he received after his 2012 conviction. Sandusky, 75, was convicted of 45 counts of child sex abuse after assaulting dozens of young boys for decades. In February, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his initial 30 to 60 year sentence, ruling that mandatory minimum sentences in the case were unconstitutional.
Although the former coach has long maintained his innocence, Penn State University announced last month that officials are investigating a new sexual-abuse allegation against Sandusky. The alleged sexual assault occurred at the school’s Lasch football building between June 2000 and September 2010, according to campus police. The details of the alleged incident were not immediately clear. The university has paid more than $100 million in settlements to more than 30 of Sandusky’s victims.