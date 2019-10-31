CHEAT SHEET
Penn State Investigating New Sexual-Abuse Allegation Against Jerry Sandusky
Penn State University is investigating a new sexual-abuse allegation against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, school officials confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday. The alleged sexual assault occurred at the school’s Lasch football building between June 2000 and September 2010, according to campus police. The details of the alleged incident are not immediately clear.
“This incident report is the result of the university’s internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky,” university spokesman Wyatt DuBois said. “An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment.”
Sandusky, 75, is scheduled to be re-sentenced on Nov. 8 for his 2012 child sexual-abuse conviction for assaulting dozens of young boys for decades. While he was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison, a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled in February that mandatory minimum sentences in the case were unconstitutional.