Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame Basketball Coach of the Utah Jazz, Dies at 78
R.I.P.
Read it at Salt Lake Tribune
Longtime Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan died Friday of complications from Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia, according to a statement from the team. He was 78 and led the team for 23 seasons. “It was an honor and a privilege to have one of the greatest and most respected coaches in NBA history coaching our team,” said Jazz owner Gail Miller. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Sloan notched 1,223 wins and 20 seasons where the team made the NBA playoffs. He is survived by his wife and four children. The team’s statement read, “Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss.”